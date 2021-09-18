Four million more Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka received another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from China containing 04 million Sinopharm doses today (Sep. 18).

The consignment, weighing 16,214Kg and packed in 41 boxes with dry ice, landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) around 12:45 am. The cargo was freighted by SriLankan airlines from Beijing.

The boxes that were unloaded at the airport were immediately moved to the cold storage facility at the BIA.

They will be transported to the central vaccine storage unit of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority subsequently.

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, also known as BBIBP-CorV, is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).