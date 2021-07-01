Jul 01 2021 July 1, 2021 July 1, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Four more areas under isolation orders from today

Sri Lanka Army road block

Four areas in Jaffna, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been isolated with effect from this morning (July 01), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Thereby, the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Jaffna District

Kayts police area

  • Kalliththeru
  • Kalavanthalvu in Karainagar GN Division

Kandy District

Kandy police area

  • Welameda Road in Suduhumpala West GN Division

Nuwara-Eliya District

Kotmale police area

  • Middle area in Dunsinane GN Division
