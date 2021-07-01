Four more areas under isolation orders from today
Four areas in Jaffna, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been isolated with effect from this morning (July 01), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).
Thereby, the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:
Jaffna District
Kayts police area
- Kalliththeru
- Kalavanthalvu in Karainagar GN Division
Kandy District
Kandy police area
- Welameda Road in Suduhumpala West GN Division
Nuwara-Eliya District
Kotmale police area
- Middle area in Dunsinane GN Division
