Four more localities under isolation orders from today
Four more areas in three districts have placed under isolation orders with effect from 6.00 am today (July 06), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).
The head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:
Kalutara District
Dodangoda police area
- Malabada Watta in Puhabugoda East GN Division
Matara District
Matara police area
- Uyanwatta GN Division
- Uyanwatta North GN Division
Jaffna District
Kayts police area
- Naranthanai Northwest (Thampaddy) GN Division
In the meantime, Eravur 02 Grama Niladhari Division in Batticaloa District has been released from isolation status, the Army Chief said further.
