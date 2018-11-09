Four new ministers took their oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena this evening at the President’s Official Residence in Colombo.

The Ministers are:

Hon Udaya Gammanpila – Minister of Buddha Sasana & Religious Affairs

Hon A L M Hisbullah – Minister of Town Planning and Water Supplies

Hon C B Ratnayake – Minister of Post & Telecommunications

Hon S M Chandrasena – Minister of Plantation Industries

Hon Johnston Fernando – Minister of Commerce, Consumer Affaires and Christian Affairs

Hon Gamini Lokuge – Minister of Labour, Foreign Employment and Petroleum Resource Development

Hon Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane – Minister of Industries & Commerce