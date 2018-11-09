Several new ministers sworn in
Posted in Local News
Four new ministers took their oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena this evening at the President’s Official Residence in Colombo.
The Ministers are:
Hon Udaya Gammanpila – Minister of Buddha Sasana & Religious Affairs
Hon A L M Hisbullah – Minister of Town Planning and Water Supplies
Hon C B Ratnayake – Minister of Post & Telecommunications
Hon S M Chandrasena – Minister of Plantation Industries
Hon Johnston Fernando – Minister of Commerce, Consumer Affaires and Christian Affairs
Hon Gamini Lokuge – Minister of Labour, Foreign Employment and Petroleum Resource Development
Hon Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane – Minister of Industries & Commerce