Four persons missing, another dead in earth slips

Four persons are reported missing after their home was buried in an earth slip at Devanagala in Mawanella.

According to reports, Army troops have been deployed to the area in search of the missing individuals.

In the meantime, another person has died due to an earth slip that occurred in the area of Algama in Warakapola this morning (June 05).

Kegalle District Secretary Mahinda S. Weerasooriya said the man in question was warned of possible landslides and instructed to evacuate the house yesterday.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man, who was trying to get to a safe location in an air-filled tube along with his child, has died after the tube overturned in the floodwaters.

The incident reportedly took place in the Ketepola area in Kiriella yesterday.

The police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Adverse weather conditions had claimed the lives of three others yesterday including that of a 17-year-old girl.

She was caught in an earth slip at Ihalapola area in Dumbara, Ratnapura along with two other persons.

A 50-year-old woman was rescued from under the debris and rushed to the Horana Hospital with injuries.

However, the other person, 46, who was trapped in the debris caused by the earth slip is still reported missing.

Meanwhile, the body of a 21-year-old who drowned while swimming in the Kadupiti Oya in Marawila was recovered yesterday. A CCTV camera nearby had captured the youth swimming in the overflowing waters of the stream.

In addition, a father of one aged 41 years died while swimming under the Okanduwa bridge in Millaniya, Horana yesterday.

Further, a 15-year-old who fell into Kudupiti Oya and a 20-year-old who was bathing in overflowing waters of Kalubulu Oya were reported missing.

