Four police officers have sustained injuries after being assaulted by area residents during a raid conducted in Atulugama, Bandaragama.

Police officers were confronted this morning by area residents during a narcotics raid.

The four injured officers are currently receiving treatment at the Bandaragama Base hospital.

Three females have been apprehended in relation to the assault. A senior officer of the Panadura Police said four persons involved in the narcotic operation had escaped during the commotion.

The Bandaragama Police is conducting investigation to apprehend the suspects.

(Source: News Radio)