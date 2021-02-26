Four Policemen interdicted over assault on law student

A Chief Inspector of Police and three Police Constables attached to the Peliyagoda Police Station have been interdicted over assaulting a law student within the Police Station.

The law student named Migara Gunaratne is a son of Former Governor of the Central Province Attorney Maithri Gunaratne.

Reports revealed that 10 police officers had assaulted him when he arrived at Peliyagoda Police to visit a suspect detained at the station.

The Police Headquarters said further investigations are being carried out while necessary steps will be taken.