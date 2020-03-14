Four Polish nationals who arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning to return to Poland have been directed to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases after indicating symptoms of the coronavirus / COVID-19.

They were inspected at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, when they arrived there to return to Poland.

Netherland airport authorities had informed quarantine units in Sri Lanka of the health condition of the four tourists.

The four were directed to the IDH via ambulances at the BIA around 9 this morning after they showed symptoms of the coronavirus when attempting to leave the country.