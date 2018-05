The prices of fuel will be increased with effect from midnight today, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Rajitha Senaratne said a short while ago.

Accordingly, prices of fuel per litre will be as follows,

Petrol (Octane 92) – Rs. 138

Petrol (Octane 95) – Rs. 148

Auto Diesel – Rs. 109

Super Diesel – Rs. 119

Kerosene – Rs.101