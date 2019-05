Fuel prices have been increased with effect from midnight today (April 10).

New prices per liter are;

92 Octane Petrol – Rs. 135 (increased by Rs. 3)

95 Octane Petrol – Rs. 164 (increased by Rs. 5)

Auto Diesel – Rs. 104 (No change made)

Super Diesel – Rs. 136 (increased by Rs. 2)