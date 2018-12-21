Fuel prices would be reduced with effect from midnight today, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced in parliament a short while ago.

Accordingly, the price of a litre of Petrol (Octane 92 and 95) would be reduced by Rs.10, price of Super Diesel would be reduced by Rs.10 per litre while Auto Diesel would be reduced by Rs.5 per litre.

Furthermore, the prices of Octane 92 Petrol will be slashed to Rs 125, while Petrol 95 Octane is to be cut down to Rs 149.

Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera tabled the Vote on Account for the first four months of the year 2019 in Parliament.