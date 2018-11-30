The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre with effect from midnight today (Nov. 30), Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Gamini Lokuge said.

Accordingly a litre of 92 Octane has been reduced from Rs.141 to Rs.135 and a litre of 95 Octane has been reduced from Rs.164 to Rs.159.

A litre of Auto Diesel has been reduced to Rs.106 from Rs.111 while Super Diesel has been reduced from Rs.136 to Rs.131.

This is the third time that fuel prices have been revised since the 26th of October.