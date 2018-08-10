Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera said that the fuel prices have been revised with effect from midnight today (10), based on the fuel pricing formula.

The price of 95 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs 2 per litre while the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs 1 per litre.

Thereby the new price of a 95 Octane petrol litre is Rs. 157 while the new price of a litre of super diesel is Rs. 130.

However the prices of 92 Octane petrol and normal diesel have not been revised.