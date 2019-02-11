The Ministry of Finance says the revised fuel prices according to the cabinet approved monthly fuel pricing formula, will be announced today.

Accordingly, the fuel prices are reviewed every 10th day of the month under the fuel pricing formula introduced by the Government.

The prices of Petrol 92 Octane, 95 Octane and Auto Diesel per litre were then reduced by Rs 2, while the price of Super Diesel was reduced by Rs 3 per litre.

A litre of 92-Octane petrol is currently sold at Rs.123 while a litre of 95-Octane petrol is being sold at Rs.147.

A litre of Auto Diesel is being sold at Rs.99 while a litre of Super Diesel is being sold at Rs.118. The price of a crude oil barrel as of Friday is being sold at 61.60 US dollars.