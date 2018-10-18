Sri Lanka’s much-talked about Fuel Pricing Formula was revealed in detail to the media by Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera, at a press conference in Colombo today (18).

The Cabinet of Minister had granted approval for the implementation of a cost reflective formula based pricing system of auto fuels effective from May 11, 2018.

The pricing formula was constructed by a technical committee based on the following components of the supply of auto fuels:

Landed Cost

Processing Cost

Administrative Cost

Taxation

Accordingly, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the auto fuels was established as follows:

MRP = V1 + V2 + V3 + V4

Where;

V1 – Landed Cost (Rs./Litre)

Which includes Singapore Platts Price per Barrel, Weighted Average Premium per Barrel, Loss due to the Evaporation and Exchange Rates (US$) / LKR applied.

V2 – Processing Cost (Rs./litre)

Which includes Local Port Charges, Transport Cost, Dealer’s Margin including losses due to evaporation to dealers and stockholding cost.

V3 – Administrative Cost (Rs./Litre)

Which includes administrative expenses including personnel cost, depreciation and other cost elements, if any.

V4 – Taxation (Rs./Litre)

Which includes Customs Import Duty, Excise Duty, Ports and Airports Development Levy and Nation Building Tax.

Note: According to the above pricing formula, Singapore Platts per Barrel and Exchange Rate are two uncontrollable variables. Other components are either controllable variables or fixed components.

(Source: Ada Derana)