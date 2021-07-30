Full flights allowed for fully jabbed passengers from August 1

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has informed all passenger Airlines regarding a set of new guidelines to be followed when landing in Sri Lanka from August 1.

There will be no limitation of passenger numbers per flight for fully vaccinated passengers (administered with the relevant doses and 14 days have lapsed) with requisite vaccination certificates and for passengers arriving through the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio-Bubble.All passengers mentioned above are to be carried in compliance with Health Ministry and Civil Aviation Authority directives in force.

The CAASL says up to a maximum of 75 passengers per flight are permitted for passengers not arriving via the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio-Bubble and who have not been vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

(Source: Daily News – By Dilshan Tharaka)