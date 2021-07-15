Fully vaccinated foreign travellers allowed to travel across the island

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated that if fully vaccinated foreign travellers test negative to a COVID test on the first day in the country, they will be able to travel anywhere in the country without undergoing quarantine.

However, they must undergo another COVID test in seven days at a laboratory approved by the Health Ministry.

All travellers must possess a document certifying that they are not a COVID patient according to a COVID test conducted 72 hours prior to arrival.