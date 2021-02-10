Functions of Badulla Municipal Council temporarily suspended

Governor of Uva Province A.J.M. Muzammil has temporarily suspended all functions of Badulla Municipal Council with immediate effect from today (February 10).

The move has been ordered via a special gazette notification undersigned by the Governor of the Uva Province A.J.M. Muzammil.

Accordingly, the functions of Badulla Municipal Council will continue under a Special Commissioner.

The Uva Province Governor said Mr. Jeevantha Herath, an officer of Administrative Service, was appointed as a Special Commissioner to implement powers and perform functions of the Badulla Municipal Council.

The gazette states that an investigation will be carried out by retired judge H.M.R. Anura Kumara during a period of three months to determine if any discrepancies have been reported by the Mayor of the Badulla Municipal Council including Council members.