Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana says the extension or easing of curfew regulations will depend on the actions of the public.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged the public to act responsibly and help contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the daily media briefing yesterday the DIG said what is most important at present is combating the threat of COVID-19 over one’s freedom.

He urged the public to make sacrifices, adding that quarantine measures in place must not be violated.

The DIG also requested the public to refrain from concealing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

He claimed that persons who fail to adhere to quarantine measures will be arrested and dealt with by the law.

Meanwhile an individual who impersonated a doctor and travelled from Ragama to Matara has been arrested in Malimbada, Matara.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Police uncovered that the suspect is employed at a private hospital in Ragama.

He said the suspect had a doctor’s sticker pasted on his windscreen and also had a stethoscope on the dashboard of the vehicle.

The DIG stated that travelling between districts is prohibited during curfew and claimed that the individual violated several laws.

The suspect is due to be produced before Court.

(Source: News Radio)