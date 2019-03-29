Nilakna Disiwari from Visaka Vidyalaya gained the best results of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level for year 2018.

Three students have attained the second best results this year.

235,373 candidates have qualified for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination. The percentages of passes in Maths is 64.11%.

The following students have obtained the best results:

1st Place:

Nilakna Disiwari from Visaka Vidyalaya

2nd Place:

Savithi Hasandi – Visaka Vidyalaya

Sanjani Dileka – Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha

Mindi Rebeka -Sujatha Vidyalaya