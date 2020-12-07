The G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to be held from the 1st of March to the 11th March 2021.

This was stated by the Minister of Education G.L. Peiris at a media briefing held at Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla today (07).

The Education Ministry previously announced that the 2020 Ordinary Level Examination will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Schools in the Western province also remain closed as hundreds of coronavirus cases are being identified daily from Colombo and neighbouring districts.