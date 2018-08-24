Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and four others were granted bail by the Permanent High Court at Bar, over the case of misappropriating funds belonged to the Litro Gas Lanka limited.

The three Judges of the Special High Court released each suspect on a cash bail of Rs.100,000 and two sureties of Rs.1 million each.

The suspects were banned from leaving the country as well. The case was postponed to September 19.