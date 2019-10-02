Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms, Thalatha Atukorale said action will be initiated against former Solicitor General, Suhada Gamlath if he did not step down from his position as Chairman of the National Authority for the Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses in the next two days.

She said, Gamlath had informed the President’s Secretary of his intention to step down due to statements he made to the Media, that the Government was influencing the Attorney General’s Department to initiate cases against former Defence Secretary, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Gamlath had in an interview also accused Ministers Dr. Rajitha Senaratne and Patali Champika Ranawaka of being unduly interested on the progress of the Avant Garde case while also claiming that the Government had a commercial interest in it.

Atukorala told a Media briefing yesterday (1), that as a State employee and as Chairman of a State Authority that came under the purview of the Ministry of Justice, he had no mandate to make such statements to the Media, irrespective of his political stance.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Faadhila Thassim)