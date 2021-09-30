Garlic Scam: Police initiate inquiry on CID officers who interrogated journalists

Sri Lanka Police said an inquiry has been initiated with regard to the officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who acted irresponsibly by summoning newspaper editors and journalists, to record statements for an investigation.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara yesterday (29) called for an inquiry into the relevant incident.

The relevant directives were given to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne.

Further, the minister has instructed the IGP to hand over the investigations into the garlic scam from the Peliyagoda Special Crimes Division to the CID and to conduct a comprehensive probe.

Reportedly, the Prime Minister had given instructions not to summon journalists who reported on the Garlic Scam to the CID, said Media Minister Dullas Alahappruma on Tuesday (28), however, despite the instructions, the investigators had recorded statements from them.