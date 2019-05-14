Gazette issued banning NTJ, two other organisations
Posted in Local News
An extraordinary gazette had been issued by the President yesterday proscribing three organisations including the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ).
Accordingly, The National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI) and Willayath As Seylani have been banned.
I hope President Sirisena and family including the newly-weds are having a good break in China after the loss of >250 lives due to the negligence of the Minister for Law and Order and Minister for Defence (who hapens to be HE Pallewatte Gamaralalage Maithripala Yapa Sirisena ).
Good on you President Sirisena, you don’t have much long to go anyway before Veeraya GR ascends the throne.