May 14 2019 May 14, 2019 May 14, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Gazette issued banning NTJ, two other organisations

Posted in

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena

An extraordinary gazette had been issued by the President yesterday proscribing three organisations including the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ).

Accordingly, The National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI) and Willayath As Seylani have been banned.