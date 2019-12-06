Dec 06 2019 December 6, 2019 December 6, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Gazette issued banning re-export of spices & allied products

Sri Lanka spices

A Gazette notification has been issued prohibiting the re-export of pepper, areca-nut, nutmeg/mace, tamarind, cinnamon, clove, ginger, turmeric and cardamom with immediate effect.

The Finance Ministry, issuing a release yesterday (05), said the re-export of garbage, processing of garbage or recourse recycling business will also be prohibited by a Gazette notification.

