Gazette issued banning re-export of spices & allied products
Posted in Local News
A Gazette notification has been issued prohibiting the re-export of pepper, areca-nut, nutmeg/mace, tamarind, cinnamon, clove, ginger, turmeric and cardamom with immediate effect.
The Finance Ministry, issuing a release yesterday (05), said the re-export of garbage, processing of garbage or recourse recycling business will also be prohibited by a Gazette notification.
Does this Gazette mean Customs officers have to bribed more than now to export these products?
Also, the Politicians who can make a call to Customs maybe are cheaper to bribe.