Gazette issued detailing functions under Ministry of Finance
An extraordinary gazette notification issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (07) detailing the duties and functions of the Finance Ministry which comes under the preview of Minister basil Rajapaksa.
Accordingly, following Departments, Statutory Institutions, and Public Corporations are among the related Institutional and Legal Framework of the Finance Ministry under Basil Rajapaksa.
01. Treasury Affairs:
- General Treasury
- Department of Fiscal Policy
- Department of National Budget
- Department of Management Services
- Department of External Resources
- Department of Public Finance
- Department of Treasury Operations
- Department of Public Accounts
- Department of Trade and Investment Policies
- Department of Information Technology Management
- Department of Legal Affairs
- Department of Management Auditing
- Department of Development Finance
02. Government Revenue Management Affairs:
- Department of Inland Revenue
- Sri Lanka Customs
- Department of Excise
- National Lotteries Board
- Development Lotteries Board
- Import and Export Control Department
03. Bank Financial and Capital Market Policies and Regulatory Affairs:
- Central Bank of Sri Lanka
- All State Banks, Financial, Insurance and their subsidiaries and related institutions
- Sri Lanka Insurance Board
- Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies
- Credit Information Bureau
- Department of Registrar Companies
- Security and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance
04. Provision of Funds:
- Lady Lochore Fund
- Strike, Riot, Civil Commotion and Terrorism Fund
- National Insurance Trust Fund
- Employees’ Trust Fund
- Shrama Vasana Fund
- National Health Development Fund
- Kidney Fund
- Tea Shakthi Fund
- Kapruka Fund
- Public Service Pensioners’ Trust Fund
- Buddha Sasana Fund
- Buddhist Renaissance Fund
- Skills Development Fund Ltd.
- Local Loans and Development Fund
- Inventors’ Fund
- Thurusaviya Fund
- Central Cultural Fund
05. Institutions to be liquidated or amalgamated with other Institutions:
- Department of Telecommunications
- Wildlife Trust
- Sri Lanka Media Training Institute
- Internal Trade Department
- Pulse Crops, Grain Research and Production Authority
- Janatha Fertilizer Enterprises Ltd
- Protection of Children National Trust Fund
