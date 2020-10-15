Steps have been taken to issue a gazette notification making health guidelines including wearing face masks & maintaining social distancing compulsory.

Accordingly, legal action would be taken against those who defy health rules and regulations such as maintaining social distance at public places and wearing of face masks.

The Health Ministry said that with the issuance of this new gazette notification, the courts will be able to impose a fine of not more than Rs. 10,000 and or hand down a six-month jail term.

The gazette notification was signed by the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi today.

The Ministry of Health stated that the gazette will be published tonight.