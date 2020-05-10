The Extraordinary Gazette Notification pertaining to returning normalcy in day to day life in the Western Province and in the Puttalam District will be issued today undersigned by Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the Gazette will be issued in accordance with regulations of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance.

Conditions related to the operations of public transportation, food supplies, education and service provisions will be detailed.

Island wide curfew, currently in place, will be lifted at 5am tomorrow in 21 districts.

The government is implementing steps to return normalcy from tomorrow while curfew is in place in the Western Province and in the Puttalam District.

The National Identity Card system introduced by the government in order to leave homes for essential purposes while curfew is in place also comes into effect from tomorrow.

Regulations pertaining to travelling between districts will also be determined via the Gazette.

(Source: News Radio)