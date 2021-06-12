Gazettes issued regarding rice, sugar, milk powder & maize

The Consumer Affairs Authority has issued Extraordinary Gazette Notifications to importers, manufacturers, store owners, collectors, distributors, or wholesalers of rice, sugar, milk powder and maize.

They noted that the person must register with the CAA within seven days as well as submit their inventory data within the next seven days.

Accordingly, importers, manufacturers, store owners, collectors, distributors, or wholesalers of rice, sugar, and maize are not allowed to collect stocks of the items without prior approval and knowledge of the CAA.

The CAA noted that the personnel must be forthcoming with the information without any attempts to conceal the information.

(Source: Hiru News)