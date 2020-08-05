The overall voter turnout for the General Election 2020 stood at 71 per cent, Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said a short while ago.

The highest voter turnout was reported in Hambantota and Batticaloa districts, which added up to 76 per cent.

Puttalam electoral has the lowest voter turnout in the polling with only 64 per cent.

The voter turnout of all electoral districts at close of polls:

Hambantota – 76%

Batticaloa – 76%

Nuwara Eliya –75%

Monaragala – 75%

Badulla 74%

Vanni – 73%

Trincomalee – 73%

Digamadulla – 73%

Matale – 72%

Polonnaruwa – 72%

Kandy – 72%

Ratnapura – 71%

Anuradhapura – 70%

Kegalle – 70%

Colombo – 70%

Kalutara – 70%

Galle – 70%

Matara – 71%

Gampaha – 68%

Kurunegala – 65%

Jaffna – 67%

Puttalam – 64%

