GMOA warns of possibility of 600 COVID deaths this month

The COVID-19 situation in the Western Province had turned critical and over 600 COVID-19 patients were likely die in the month of May, Dr. Prasad Kolabage, General Committee Member of the GMOA said yesterday.

“In the Colombo district 326 cases were reported, 677 cases in Gampaha and 315 in Kalutara on Monday. Outside of Colombo, the situation in Kandy and Mullaitivu is bad. Over 100 ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are now occupied and we are reaching the limits of health sector capacity,” Dr. Kolabage said.

He said that between 2,000 and 2,500 cases were being reported daily besides around 20 deaths.

(Source: The Island – By Rathindra Kuruwita)