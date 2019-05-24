Venerable Galagodathe Gnanasara Thera who was freed from prison on Presidential pardon yesterday has met President Maithripala Sirisena last night.

The Thera had called on the President at his official residence on Mahagama-Sekara Mawatha in Colombo.

Gnanasara Thera’s mother had also been present at the occasion.

The Thera had thanked the President for his decision to grant him his freedom on a Presidential pardon.

(Source: News Radio)