If President Maithripala Sirisena pardons convicted Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera on 4 February, he can be released, Minister Vajira Abeywardena said.

He said so yesterday (23), while addressing a press briefing about the 71st National Day.

“The President can give a pardon to anyone with the approval of …the Attorney-General (given by way of a report) since they check the prisoner’s activities in the jail, and whether he or she has behaved,” he said.

He stressed that all prisoners pardoned by the President were either in their ’70s or ’80s, or they had been jailed for more than eight or 10 years.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)