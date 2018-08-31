The Court of Appeal will today consider a request for filing an appeal challenging the six-year sentence pronounced on General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organisation venerable Galagodaththe Gnanasara thera.

The request for the appeal will be taken up before the two-judge bench comprising of Chairman of the Appeal’s Court, Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justice Arjuna Obeyesekera.

Earlier this month, Galagodaththe Gnanasara thera was convicted of four charges over Contempt of Court and sentenced to 19 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be completed in 6 years.

The case was filed against Gnanasara thera on four charges including forcibly entering the Homagama Magistrate’s Court on the 25th of January 2016 during a case being heard over a group of Army Intelligence Unit officials on charges of abducting journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.

The thera was also charged of threatening and intimidating state officials in Court at the time of the hearing.

(Source: News Radio)