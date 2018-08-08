The Court of Appeal will deliver its judgement today (08) regarding the Contempt of Court action filed against Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thera over his alleged offensive behaviour inside the Homagama Magistrate’s Court on January 25, 2016.

The judgement will be delivered by Court of Appeal President Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya.

Former Homagama Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake had referred this Contempt of Court action to the Court of Appeal, since it is vested with powers to inquire into such a complaint.

Gnanasara Thera was sentenced to six-months rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of threatening and intimidating Sandhya Ekneligoda, wife of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda on January 25, 2016 at the court premises. The Thera is currently on bail after filing an appeal petition against the conviction.

