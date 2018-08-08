Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera had been sentenced to 19-years imprisonment to be served in six years, for contempt of court by the Appeal Court, today.

Gnanasara Thero was sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment on June 14, for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda within the Homagama court premises.

However, a spokesman for the BBS said an appeal had been submitted to the Homagama Magistrate’s Court to be forwarded to the Appeals Court.

The Thera was accused of having been involved in an offensive behaviour at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court on January 25, 2016