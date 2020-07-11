Leaders of the previous ‘Good Governance’ government were preoccupied taking revenge on my family members and close associates by instituting false court cases against us. Therefore, they had no time to carry out any development work for the country and the people during the past five years, said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting held at former Minister and Kurunegala District former Parliamentarian and Kurunegala District SLPP candidate Anura Priyadarshana Yapa’s residence in Pannala, Kurunegala.

“Former UNP Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has been revealing as to who was responsible for these false allegations against us to imprison us for life and deprive us of our political rights and civic rights. Those leaders’ hearts were polluted with hatred, malice, jealousy aimed at seeking revenge. That is why they did everything to harass us without any valid reasons. There should be a limit even in taking revenge from your opponents. But they did it in the worst possible manner. However, the voters of the Kurunegala District and the country should understand the evil motives of the leaders of the previous government and hence, cast their votes wisely for the SLPP in order to enable it to usher a better and prosperous future for our country,” Prime Minister Rajapaksa said.

“When the Prime Minister and the President represent two different political parties, they don’t know what each other is doing as they act and work separately.

That is what happened during the previous ‘Good Governance’ government resulting in the people having to suffer. The leaders of the past regime sought the support of foreign powers too to defeat us during the past 2015 Presidential Election,” the Prime Minister said.

The Kurunegala District is gifted with four ancient kingdoms, namely, Yapahuwa, Dambadeniya, Panduwasnuwara and Kurunegala. We will do everything to develop this District after and safeguard your children’s future,” he said.

(Source: Daily News – By S.M. Wijayaratne)