Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Special High Court this morning to appear over the alleged misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D. A. Rajapaksa memorial museum at Weeraketiya.

The seven defendants named in the case including the former Defense Secretary are charged over the alleged misappropriation of state funds amounting to Rs 49 million during the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.

UPDATE: The Permanent High Court Trial at Bar has decided to hear the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum case against the former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa from January 22.