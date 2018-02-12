Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was away in America is expected to return to Sri Lanka today (12).

Gotabaya has been out of the island since the Local Government elections campaign began.

Rajapaksa has in the meantime said that the people had united to protect the motherland by giving their verdict at the recent Local Government polls.

While thanking the people for the support, Rajapaksa, in his Facebook account, stated that the masses cannot be duped every day, and added that the election results bore testimony to that fact.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K.Prasad Manju)