MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera yesterday said SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the leader who can salvage the country from the abyss it has fallen into. The prelate, who joined Mr. Rajapaksa at the latter’s election rally which was held in Salgado Stadium in Anuradhapura, said the country yearns for a new leader who is not a traditional politician.

‘Gotabaya is the one who can take unwavering decisions against multinational companies which are behind the kidney disease plaguing the region,” he said. The prelate said security should be tightened around the country to put an end to the drug menace.

He said what people required was a pleasant country and not a concrete jungle. “It is Gotabaya who has the vision to develop the country in an environment-friendly manner. Therefore, all communities should come together to support Mr. Rajapaksa at the upcoming presidential election,” the Thera said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla and Dayarathna Ambogama)