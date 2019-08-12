The JVP charges that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was named as the Presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, lacks financial and management discipline.

Propaganda Secretary of the JVP Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath addressing a media briefing said Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the weakest candidate that the Mahinda Rajapaksa camp has ever fielded.

The MP claimed the SLPP had fielded a very feeble candidate who has no financial discipline, no management discipline.

MP Herath also claimed Rajapaksa did not have the ability to change the country adding his appointment had not been a new declaration as the public had been aware that he will contest for a while.

MP Herath added, the JVP will not support any other group at the upcoming Presidential Election.

The MP stated the UNP will reveal its candidate at the ‘National People’s Power’ rally at the Galleface Green on the 18th of August.

MP Herath stressed the candidate will be a leader who will build this country adding the party was facing this election to accept the country and take governance.

The MP noted the JVP will not support any faction but will enter the election to make the party’s candidate win.

(Source: News Radio)