Gotabaya meets Ranil at Temple Trees

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has met with UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees.

Rajapaksa called on Wickremesinghe last night to reportedly discuss future security measures when he leaves Temple Trees.