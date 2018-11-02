Gotabaya meets Ranil at Temple Trees
Posted in Local News
Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has met with UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees.
Rajapaksa called on Wickremesinghe last night to reportedly discuss future security measures when he leaves Temple Trees.
There is something funny here.
Future security measures? no, cannot believe that.
Best guess is that it is an alliance between R Family and RW to use current fiasco to screw the Gamrala;
The Lilly White is gonna be impeached and that motion will receive 100% support in Parliament of the Greenies, Blueys, Reds and T’s.