Gotabaya returns
Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa who underwent a heart surgery in Singapore, arrived in the island earlier in the day.
He had arrived in the country onboard the Singapore Airlines flight SQ 468.
Rajapaksa reportedly underwent heart surgery on May 31 and had remained in Singapore for treatment and recovery.
Welcome home, Dear Leader,
The King’s Chair awaits you in Jan 2020 to lead our glorious nation far into the future as a sophisticated country, disciplined at all levels and to a brand new era in political leadership not experienced in 70 years.
Take it easy, Dear Leader, your health and recovery are important.
We, your faithful followers, will do the needful, bottom to top, to enable you you to alight the throne with little effort.