Gotabaya returns

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa who underwent a heart surgery in Singapore, arrived in the island earlier in the day.

He had arrived in the country onboard the Singapore Airlines flight SQ 468.

Rajapaksa reportedly underwent heart surgery on May 31 and had remained in Singapore for treatment and recovery.