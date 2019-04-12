Gotabaya returns from US
Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Sri Lanka after his private visit to the United States.
Reportedly, a huge crowd has gathered at the Bandaranaike International Airport to welcome the former Defence Secretary.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa stayed in the United States for nearly three weeks for personal affairs regarding the withdrawal of his American citizenship.
He received local media attention as two lawsuits were filed against him at a US court during his visit.
A non-governmental organization called the International Organization of Truth and Justice Project, issuing a press release April 8th, stated that their organization and a private legal office in the US had taken steps to file a civil lawsuit against Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a court in California.
(Source: Ada Derana)
Welcome back, the next President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.
We don’t care about your citizenship in foreign countries.
We want you in the Golden Chair on 08 Jan 2020 for not less than 10 years.
If the US fails to revoke GR’s US Citizenship, GOSL should suspend diplomatic relations with the US and EU and withdraw from the UN and its agencies including UNHCR.
We will then be a free country and the air that we breathe will be free of US/EU/UN influence.
The Civil Court Cases against this great Leader is from LTT Diaspora Oxygen.
Send Wimal W as the Ambassador in Washington DC to counter this threat to SL sovereignty.
Send Hon Wimal Weerwansa as Ambassador in Washington DC to fight this scourge.
He should fast to death in the shadows of the Statue of Liberty.
Also don’t forget a couple of cartons of Lemon Puffs to see him through the fast to death.
What the R Family could do is to settle the two civil cases, Wickrematunge and Samathanam vs GR, out of Court with compensation of USD 500 million each.
The US will the release GR from citizenship.