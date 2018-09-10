The Special High Court today granted bail to former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and six others over the case where they have allegedly misappropriated public funds for the construction of the D. A. Rajapaksa memorial museum at Weeraketiya.

Each suspect was released on a cash bail of Rs.100,000 and two sureties of Rs.1 million each.

The tri- person judge bench comprising of Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijerathne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne also ordered for a fingerprint report of the suspects.

Reportedly, the case will be called up again on the 9th of October.

The seven accused were indicted by the Attorney General at the HC Trial-at-Bar under the Public Property Act and the Penal Code on charges of abusing public property.