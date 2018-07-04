Wartime Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, now widely believed to be the JO’s choice as its presidential candidate will visit Neluma Mawatha, Battaramulla Office of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa today (July 4).

Former President Rajapaksa and former SLFP National organizer Basil Rajapaksa, too, are scheduled to accompany the former Defence Secretary.

Chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G.L. Peiris yesterday told The Island that local government members would take SLPP membership at today’s event chaired by the former President.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa hadn’t participated in a similar event at Nelum Mawatha before.

Prof. Peiris said that contrary to lies propagated by the UNP, there was absolutely no dispute regarding who would be the Joint Opposition (JO) presidential candidate at the 2019 presidential contest.

The former External Affairs Minister said that former President would make the announcement at the right moment.

The former law professor said that New York Times allegations directed at the former President as regards 2015 presidential election campaign financing should be examined against the backdrop of the UNP struggling to cope up with treasury bond scam issue. He pointed out that recent revelations regarding massive losses caused by bond racketeers had extended to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Mahapola Scholarship Fund shook the government to its core.

(Source: The Island – By Shamindra Ferdinando)