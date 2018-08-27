The Special High Court today issued notice on former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and six others to appear before the court on September 10 over the alleged misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D. A. Rajapaksa memorial museum at Weeraketiya.

The Attorney General’s Department filed the indictments on August 24th based on the investigation carried out by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).