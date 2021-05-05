Gothatuwa residents to receive the Sputnik V jab

The inoculation of the Sputnik V vaccine to residents of Gothatuwa will begin tomorrow.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said vaccine doses will be inoculated to residents who are between the ages of 30 and 60.

A stock of 15,000 doses of the Russian manufactured Sputnik-V vaccine arrived in the island yesterday.

The Cabinet of Ministers last month approved the purchase of six million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine at a cost of US $69.65 million.

The purchase was approved on the recommendation of the Cabinet appointed negotiation committee.

(Source: News Radio)