Government attempting to hand naval operations to a businessman – Patali

Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka says the present administration is attempting to handover large sums of revenue earned by the Sri Lanka Navy through foreign naval operations to a fraudulent businessman.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo, MP Ranawaka said the Navy received the opportunity to provide security to vessels against Somalian pirates in December 2009.

The Parliamentarian said the Navy received an income of Rs.2 billion within the initial two years.

He charged that a group of racketeers observed the situation and secured the contract themselves.

MP Ranawaka said as a result of a three-year contract between 2012-2015, the country, the Navy and the Treasury lost an income in the sum of Rs.10 billion.

